GALENA, Ill. — Planned restrictions to a federal grocery voucher program that have generated national headlines potentially could affect 110 people in Jo Daviess County, but no one in Iowa or Wisconsin would be impacted.
A new rule finalized by the administration of President Donald Trump limits waivers to work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. SNAP benefits are available to low-income U.S. residents, many of whom are elderly or disabled.
The average single-person household that qualifies receives $134 per month in SNAP benefits, while a family of four typically receives $465. About 40 million people nationwide receive SNAP benefits.
“I think (the new rule) ties to this position that the president and many Republicans have put forward that social welfare programs are understood to be a safety net only, and that given the economic circumstances with a strong economy, there should be a push to get people to the workforce,” said Christopher Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College. “They’re needed there.”
The program requires able-bodied adults without dependents to work at least 20 hours per week to keep SNAP benefits for more than three months out of a calendar year. However, many regions with high unemployment or poverty rates have been granted waivers to the rule.
While no Iowa or Wisconsin counties were impacted by waivers in 2019, all of Illinois — with the exception of DuPage County — is currently exempt from the work-requirement policy.
“It’s a huge problem, especially when we consider what we know about this specific population within SNAP,” said Nolan Downey, a staff attorney with Chicago-based Shriver Center’s Legal Impact Network. “These are folks who, on average, have physical or mental disabilities or limitations that might not rise to the level of receiving disability (benefits). They tend to be unstably housed or experiencing homelessness. They have difficulty accessing public transportation, especially way out (west) in Jo Daviess County.”
POLICY CHANGE
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 688,000 people nationwide will lose SNAP benefits under the new rule, which goes into effect April 1. About 140,000 of them live in Illinois, according to the state’s Department of Human Services.
Meghan Powers, the Illinois agency’s director of communications, said 110 SNAP participants in Jo Daviess County could be impacted by the change.
“Our administration has adamantly opposed the federal rule change to SNAP policy,” Powers wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald, adding, “Many SNAP participants face serious barriers to employment, such as mental illnesses, substance use disorders, justice involvement and significant physical limitations, and would not be able to immediately meet the work requirements.”
About 38% of the country’s population is covered by one of the work-requirement waivers, according to the nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. At the peak of the Great Recession, 87% of the country was exempted from ABWAD requirements.
The new rule doesn’t completely eliminate those waivers. However, states only will be able to apply if unemployment rises above 6%.
Illinois’ unemployment rate currently stands at about 3.9%.
Jo Daviess County residents are in a particularly challenging situation, according to Downey.
“That county doesn’t even have its own (Department of Human Services) office,” he said, noting that it was combined with Stephenson County’s office years ago. “You worry about some of these more-rural counties where folks don’t have a lot of good access to their state agencies.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., issued a statement saying, “Over 18% of households in my district (which includes Jo Daviess County) rely on SNAP to help feed their families, and I believe that we should be working to help ensure that every Illinoisan can put food on the table. Unfortunately, this new rule ... will make it harder for many of the families that I represent to get the nutrition assistance they need. Our goals should be to tackle the root causes behind food insecurity, not place roadblocks in front of families in need.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said that in the three years after Wisconsin dropped it’s ABWAD waiver in 2015, more than 100,000 people lost SNAP benefits.
“This move is a blatant attack on poor people,” Pocan said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “At a time when millions of Americans would go without food if they don’t receive these integral benefits, we don’t need further restrictions to purge low-income Americans from SNAP benefits.”
An attempt to reach U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, to provide comment for this story was not successful.
POTENTIAL COMPLICATIONS
Budzisz said the rule change is a good example of the impact that agencies such as the USDA can have outside of the realm of elected officials. While lawmakers have wide authority over programs like SNAP via the Farm Bill, bureaucrats can make substantial changes without a single legislative vote.
“People tend to focus so much time and energy on elections or on what’s happening with the presidential candidates and the caucus, or they talk about Congress,” Budzisz said. “But there’s also a very important role executive agencies can play.”
The rule change was proposed much earlier this year to little fanfare. Public comments were collected and filed away.
But it wasn’t until the USDA announced that the rule had been finalized that people really began to take notice, Budzisz said.
“(Concerned citizens) better get used to this, I think,” he said. “There’s likely to be more rules to come forward from bureaucratic agencies to tighten up these (social welfare programs). People who are concerned will probably want to take a closer look at the federal register, which is where (rule changes are published).”
Budzisz also questioned the wisdom of the rule change from a long-term perspective. The economy is strong now, but that can change quickly.
“That can be shortsighted,” he said. “When the economy turns, the need arises to kind of react to that. (This move changes) policy to make reacting to downturns more difficult and more lengthy.”