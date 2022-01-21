A Dubuque resident running for City Council is calling for increased city sustainability and a greater focus on social justice.
R.R.S. Stewart is the fifth candidate to file to run in the March 29 special election for the Ward 4 seat, previously held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh. Also running are Hilary Dalton, Tim Flynn, Erik Kronstedt and Katy Wethal.
The filing period runs through Feb. 4. A March 1 primary will whittle the field down to the top two vote-getters.
Stewart is an adjunct professor at Loras and Northeast Iowa Community colleges, a technical advisor for Iowa State Historical Society, a history, writing and parliamentary procedure consultant and a substitute teacher. She said she is running for the council seat in order to promote environmental and sustainability initiatives, along with advocating for social justice within the community.
“I would like to speak for everyone and try to be the voice of the less fortunate,” Stewart said.
Stewart holds two master’s degrees from University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in individualized studies, architectural conservation, mass communication and women’s politics from University of Minnesota.
A native of Dubuque, Stewart has served on multiple city commissions and has experience working with city staff.
She also unsuccessfully ran for an at-large seat on the Dubuque Community School Board in 2015.
If elected, she said she would advocate for giving different racial and ethnic groups, such as Marshallese, Latinx and Black residents, more opportunities to help shape city policy.
“We need to do more to bring different groups into the conversation,” Stewart said. “We have a lot of different communities in Dubuque that are not a part of the conversation.”
Stewart added that she supports the city investing in more recreational opportunities for neighborhoods throughout the city and allowing residents to change aspects of their community to better reflect each neighborhood’s diversity. She pointed specifically to renaming Jackson Park, named after President Andrew Jackson. Stewart contends that Jackson was a racist and performed atrocities against Native Americans, including signing legislation that allowed for the forced removal of Native tribes from southeast territories. She said she supports efforts to rename the park after Black Dubuque residents Ralph Montgomery and Nathaniel Morgan.
Stewart also said she supports allowing residents to vote on whether the city should borrow $74 million to construct a new Five Flags Center. The referendum vote for the project was scheduled to occur in September last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. Council members are expected to discuss the issue again next week.
When asked about a proposed $20 million project to construct a new parking ramp, Stewart said she does not believe downtown needs more parking. But she noted city officials previously agreed to build the ramp as part of a development agreement tied to the sale of the Roshek Building.
“It seems like something we are already committed to,” Stewart said. “Getting out of the contract would be difficult to do.”
She added that she would also work to ensure that any city projects and developments consider the accessibility needs of all.
“I want to make sure we are keeping people with disabilities in mind,” she said. “These are things that aren’t necessarily always thought about.”