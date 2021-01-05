MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The Delaware County Board of Supervisors recently denied a request from Con Edison for variances on a proposed wind turbine project.
The project calls for three wind turbines along driveways from 230th Street in Prairie Township. The turbines would be connected with an underground collection line that follows east along 230th Street to 167th Avenue.
The two issues of the project that are at odds with the county ordinance governing wind turbines are a performance bond requirement for construction and turbine blade length.
Supervisors and Con Edison officials previously discussed the issues during a meeting at which supervisors told the Con Edison representatives a performance bond requiring 130% of the project costs would be required. In addition, the county’s blade requirement is 75 feet clearance when the blade is in the six o’clock position. Con Edison officials had asked that they be allowed to use a blade with 72.2 feet of clearance, citing the fact that they had already purchased a turbine with that length of blade.
“We are dealing with three separate turbine projects in the county,” said Supervisor Jeff Madlom. “What we do with you would have to reflect what we do for the other two. I think it’s important we stay consistent.”
Supervisors cited a need to remain consistent with county ordinances and agreed to revisit the project at a future date.