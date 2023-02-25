Dubuque police announced Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Aaron C. Johnson, 25, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque. Burns died on Feb. 7 after sustaining “several gunshot wounds” in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, according to police.

