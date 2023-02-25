Dubuque police announced Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Aaron C. Johnson, 25, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque. Burns died on Feb. 7 after sustaining “several gunshot wounds” in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, according to police.
A press release issued Friday states that Johnson was located and arrested in Chicago on Thursday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is in custody in Illinois, where he is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Johnson faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said the warrant for Johnson’s arrest was approved on Feb. 15, but it took about a week for authorities to locate Johnson.
“I know that he was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and he was turned over to Chicago police (Thursday) around 2 or 3 (p.m.),” Welsh said. “He was arrested without incident, and Chicago police were going to house him until he could be extradited to Dubuque County.”
Police noted that the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in finding and arresting Johnson.
Court documents related to the murder charge have not yet been made publicly available.
Police previously reported that they responded at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7 to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots and found Burns. Officers attempted life-saving measures on Burns before he was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
An ensuing investigation found that there was a disturbance involving “roughly a half-dozen” people, including Burns, in the yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Ave., during which a gun was fired before those gathered fled. Police previously said Burns was intentionally shot, and no one else was injured.
However, police said that the reason for Johnson’s presence on Rhomberg Avenue on the night of the shooting has yet to become clear.
“There is no indication that he has ties to Dubuque,” Welsh said.
He noted that investigators used a combination of physical evidence from the scene, in-person interviews with those in the area at the time of the shooting and both city traffic and private surveillance camera footage to investigate the incident and identify Johnson as the suspect.
Police previously had asked residents living in the area of the shooting to provide surveillance footage for review.
Friday’s press release states that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 563-589-4415.
Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest.