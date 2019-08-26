When Tim Moothart takes stock of his life, he is overwhelmed by a feeling of gratitude.
The Dubuque resident is compelled to return the favor.
“I have been given so many gifts in my life, from my job to my family to my extended family,” he said. “I take that as a sign that I am supposed to be active, that I am supposed to use my time and money working with the poor, the disenfranchised and anyone else who needs help.”
Moothart has put this philosophy into practice for decades. In the five years since his retirement from Deere & Co., his volunteerism has kicked into an even higher gear.
He began working as a tutor with Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque in 2014. Located in the basement of the Schmid Innovation Center, 900 Jackson St., the center offers hospitality, educational opportunities and advocacy to immigrants, as well as others who are striving to improve their lives.
Moothart has served as a tutor to immigrants from China, Syria, the Marshall Islands, Mexico and Guatemala. He said his duties include teaching English skills and helping students prepare for citizenship exams.
“People assume you need special skills to do this work, but that isn’t the case,” he said. “If you are a person who is interested in helping others and you are open to people from other parts of the world and other cultural backgrounds, you can be a great tutor.”
Fadi Alkhoury is among the many immigrants with whom Moothart has worked.
Alkhoury moved from Damascus, Syria, to Dubuque in 2014. Alkhoury said he had long dreamed of coming to the U.S., even before a civil war created unsafe conditions in his country.
Upon his arrival in Dubuque, he sought help on multiple levels.
“I wanted to improve my English, but I also wanted to be part of the culture here,” he said.
Alkhoury came to Presentation Lantern Center for 10 months and worked closely with Moothart throughout that time. He said the two remain in close contact today.
“He is great as a tutor. He is great as a friend,” Alkhoury said. “I don’t know what I would do without him.”
Moothart has plenty of positive takeaways from his time with Presentation Lantern Center, where he is now in his second year as board president.
“What I’ve found in working with the students is that we have so much more in common than we have as differences,” he said.
Moothart’s work with immigrants is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his volunteering efforts.
He has been a mentor to students in Dubuque Community Schools for three decades. Moothart also serves as chairman for the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, a group that aims to prevent gun violence.
Moothart is very active at Church of the Resurrection, where he takes part in the choir. He and his wife, Mary, serve as co-chairs of the parish social justice team.