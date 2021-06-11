HANOVER, Ill. — A woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for her role in covering up the death of her husband in Jo Daviess County.
Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to a charge of concealment of a homicidal death. A charge of obstructing justice was dismissed.
Heidenreich received credit for 65 days already served in jail. Following the prison sentence, she will have to serve one year of mandatory supervised release.
Heidenreich was arrested in April for her role in the death of her husband, Keith A. Heidenreich, 48, of Freeport.
Danielle Heidenreich’s boyfriend, Levi T.J. Meyers, 35, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in relation to Keith Heidenreich’s death, as well as one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery.
Meyers previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His next court appearance is slated for June 24.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found March 10 in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna.
A press release stated that investigators believed his death was linked to “incidents” that took place inside the residence of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich in Hanover, but no additional information on the “incidents” or the killing was released.
Court documents state that Meyers “with the intent to kill, struck Keith A. Heidenreich about the body, causing (his) death” and that Meyers struck Heidenreich multiple times. Meyers then allegedly drove Keith Heidenreich’s body to Carroll County and put it into the water.
Court documents state that Danielle Heidenreich attempted to “destroy, conceal, alter or disguise physical evidence” of the killing and lied to investigators about the circumstances of her husband’s death.