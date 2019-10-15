The Southwest Wisconsin Technical College cafeteria remained closed Monday after a dryer caught fire and caused significant smoke damage to the facility last week.
The fire occurred on Friday morning in an adjacent utility and loading dock facility, and the college has been unable to provide cafeteria service since the incident, according to College President Jason Wood.
College officials are investigating the incident. Wood is unsure how long it might be before the kitchen and cafeteria are operating again.
The Fennimore Fire Department responded on Friday at about 7:15 a.m. after a student called 911 upon noticing smoke. Crews were on scene for about an hour.
Fire Chief Robert Oechsle said faulty wiring in the dryer caused the fire.
While damage was isolated to the dryer and utility room, the smoke spread into the kitchen and cafeteria seating area.
No injuries were reported.
Wood said the college hopes to offer limited food service beginning today using the kitchen operated by college’s culinary program.