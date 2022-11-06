A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of probation for an assault during which she allegedly wielded a knife.
Brianna K. Grassel, 19, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to first-degree harassment and domestic assault with injury. As part of a plea deal, a charge of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon was dismissed.
If she violates terms of her probation, Grassel faces an additional year in jail, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager. Grassel also received credit for time already served in jail.
Court documents state that Grassel assaulted Kayleah J. Scheffert at their residence on Sept. 21, 2021.
Scheffert told police “the two women were arguing when Grassel picked up a fan and swung it at Scheffert,” causing the fan to break apart, documents state. Grassel then threw a ceramic candle at Scheffert, cutting Scheffert’s arm.
Grassel entered the kitchen “and armed herself with a small kitchen knife and a large lid to one of the cooking pots,” documents state. Grassel pointed the knife blade at Scheffert’s neck and “the lid was being held in Grassel’s other hand as if it were a shield.”
Scheffert contacted police and was able to leave the apartment.