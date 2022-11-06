A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of probation for an assault during which she allegedly wielded a knife.

Brianna K. Grassel, 19, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to first-degree harassment and domestic assault with injury. As part of a plea deal, a charge of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon was dismissed.

