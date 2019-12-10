University of Wisconsin-Platteville will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Williams Fieldhouse.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. The senior speaker will be Adam Masters, a building construction management major from Janesville, while the principal speaker will be Dr. Charles Brokopp, retired director of the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Annie Kinwa-Muzinga, a former professor in the School of Agriculture, will be the commencement marshal.
The College of Liberal Arts and Education and School of Graduates Studies ceremony follows at 12:30 p.m. The senior speaker will be Isabelle Zahn, a criminal justice major from Whitewater, while the principal speaker will be 45-year educator Michael Rafferty. The commencement marshal will be Rosalyn Broussard, a political science professor.
The College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science ceremony will be at 4 p.m. The student speaker will be Joshua Luoma, of La Crescent, Minn., while Jill Furman, the global product manager at GE Healthcare in Milwaukee, will be the principal speaker. The commencement marshal will be Lisa Landgraf, professor and computer science program coordinator in the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department.
The ceremonies can be viewed at uwplatt.edu/events/event/fall-commencement.