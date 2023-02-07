The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Jeremy R.D. Williams, 34, of 605 Bluff St., No. 203, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine and intoxication by drugs.
  • A case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $884 was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Hedley Court