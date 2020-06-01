For consumers and business owners alike, a recent rise in food prices has added another layer of difficulty as they seek to find a new sense of normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teri Link, co-owner of Dubuque restaurant Knockout Melts, said soaring prices have affected products that are critical to the eatery’s signature sandwiches.
“Meat is the biggest thing,” she said. “The main ingredient we use is chicken, and that has basically doubled in price.”
Price increases also have hit beef and pork, although those meats aren’t used as frequently on the restaurant’s sandwiches, Link said.
In addition to grappling with cost volatility, restaurant owners worry whether certain items will be available at all.
“It has been random,” Link said. “There have been times when certain kinds of cheese or potato chips just weren’t available.”
Knockout Melts is benefiting from some good timing.
Just a couple months ago, before the spread of COVID-19 had intensified in the U.S., the restaurant went from working with one distributor to partnering with two. That has provided a critical safety net. When one distributor is out of a given product, the other generally has been able to pick up the slack. Link said this has allowed the restaurant to keep core items — such as chicken — in stock.
“We don’t know how we’d function without it,” she said.
The Labor Department reports that the 2.6% jump in April food prices was the largest monthly increase in 46 years. Prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased the most, rising 4.3%. Although the 2.9% jump in cereals and bakery products wasn’t as steep, it was still the largest increase the agency has recorded.
Dairy and related products, and fruits and vegetables increased by 1.5% in April.
Egg prices also reached an all-time record of more than $3 per dozen in late March, but they have since fallen to less than $1 a dozen.
Analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to maintain production levels while implementing procedures intended to keep workers healthy.
While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices remain volatile for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.
Cremer’s Meats in Dubuque is among the many stores impacted by the fluctuating prices of meats.
Owner Jeff Cremer acknowledged that various changing dynamics have thrown the industry into disarray.
He noted that more people are eating at home, rather than having their meals at work or in a restaurant. This dramatically altered the supply-and-demand dynamics that generally dictate far more subtle price changes.
“The process is broken right now,” he said. “It has definitely been a roller coaster.”
Cremer has sought to meet customers halfway.
The business has “eaten” most of the price increases while passing some of it along to customers. The result is meat prices there have increased, but Cremer also is taking a smaller percentage of the sale as profit.
He also decided that certain “cuts” of meat just aren’t worth purchasing right now, particularly those which are the priciest.
He said many in the industry have followed suit, narrowing their selection in an effort to make sure they can serve customers but aren’t dramatically impacted by market uncertainties.
“You don’t want to be ordering at the highest price you’ve ever paid and then find out a few days later that the prices have decreased,” he said.
By mid-May, beef and pork slaughterhouses were operating at about 60% capacity, though that figure has since climbed to nearly 90%, said Jayson Lusk, an economist at Purdue University. Although Lusk was optimistic that the worst of the meat supply crunch is over, he said it’s always possible that a second wave of illness could cause the situation to worsen.