Kelly Lucas would like to be an agent for change over time in Dubuque and listen to the voices that sometimes go unheard in the community.
That passion has driven Lucas to run for an at-large seat on the Dubuque City Council.
Lucas will present the lone challenge in the Nov. 7 election for the Dubuque council when she faces off against David Resnick, who has served in the seat since 2007. Council Members Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal will seek reelection to their Wards 2 and 4 seats, respectively, and no challengers had filed for either race by last week’s deadline.
While Lucas has no specific criticism of Resnick, she believes it’s time for a new voice.
The mother of three who grew up in Dubuque sees a lack of connection and engagement in the community. That motivated Lucas to found a local nonprofit called The Authentic Connection to try to engage people in the community through fun and creative ways. The nonprofit has put on a communitywide Easter egg hunt the past two years and participates in other activities.
“My biggest motivation is I’m absolutely passionate about our community and seeing people connect and seeing people engaged and wanting to live in Dubuque,” Lucas said. “Dubuque is a different city than when I was growing up. It’s a totally different city. I just want to be that voice for people who feel that their voice may have not been heard.”
Lucas, who lives in Ward 3, said many of the people she interacts with feel the same way.
“Just having regular conversations with people on the park bench, there’s a lot of people who feel their voice isn’t heard and a lot of people who would like to see change — me being one of those people,” she said. “I’m not just a sit-back-and-watch kind of person.”
As for the council, she believes fresh voices could move the council toward change.
“Right now, our council is looking at everything from an infrastructure point of view, that everything can be fixed by infrastructure when there are a lot of things that infrastructure isn’t going to fix. That’s something I want to have a conversation about,” she said. “I think we need a new perspective. Everything that comes to the table won’t be able to be used or acted upon. But if we can listen to the younger voices and the voices of everyone in our community, I think that Dubuque has a great future in store.”
She said she also sees people overlooked in the community, even though council members often talk about including everyone.
“I don’t think that Dubuque is as unified as many people believe that it is,” she said. “We say we want for people’s voices to be heard, but if we’re not going out and getting into their daily lives, we’re not hearing them.”
In preparing for the race, Lucas notes that she saw just how much work is done by the council that residents never realize, and she hopes to help people understand the role the council plays and its impact.
Overall, Lucas said she is committed to hearing citizen concerns.
“I would do my best to make myself available to people to have conversations to find out what their everyday challenges are and why,” she said. “If we don’t understand the ‘why’ behind our community (challenges), we really can’t grow; we really can’t move forward.”