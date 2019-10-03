SHULLSBURG, Wis. – U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., will hold upcoming town hall events in Iowa and Lafayette counties.
The events are opportunities for Wisconsin residents to ask Pocan questions regarding legislation facing Congress, discuss the Trump Administration’s actions on a number of issues and address current events, according to a press release.
The Iowa County town hall will be held at 3:30 p.m. today in the Dodgeville City Council chambers, 100 E. Fountain St., Dodgeville.
The Lafayette County town hall will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Townsend Center community room, 190 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg.