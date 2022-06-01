TENNYSON, Wis. — Grant County authorities released information Monday regarding a three-vehicle crash Thursday that left two people severely injured.
Donna Bohnenkamp, 58, of Dickeyville, and Craig Edge, 50, of Fennimore, both were severely injured and taken by ambulance to area hospitals, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 61 just north of Kelly Lane between Dickeyville and Tennyson. The press release states that Bohnenkamp was northbound behind a vehicle, and as they approached a hill, Bohnenkamp moved left into the passing lane when she met a southbound vehicle driven by Cullen Kruser, 23, of Potosi, that was pulling a large field planter.
“Kruser’s vehicle with the field planter in tow was descending the hill and, due to a guardrail, was positioned toward the center line with the wide field planter across the center line,” the release states. “Bohnenkamp’s vehicle struck the planter on the driver’s side. One of (her vehicle’s) driver’s side doors was peeled completely off and embedded in the planter.”
Bohnenkamp’s vehicle then “careened into the southbound lane,” hitting Edge’s southbound vehicle head on. Edge had to be extricated from his vehicle. Both the Edge and Bohnenkamp vehicles were badly damaged.
Kruser was not injured. His truck and planter suffered minor damage.
The stretch of highway was closed for about 90 minutes after the wreck.
“This incident remains under investigation as weather conditions (fog) and poor or improper lighting might have played a factor,” the release states.