Schmitt Island
The new nonprofit Schmitt Island Development Corp. will manage development on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A new nonprofit will oversee future development on Chaplain Schmitt Island and manage the ice arena there.

Schmitt Island Development Corp. recently launched and will work in cooperation with the City of Dubuque going forward on island amenities and development. Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Chaplain Schmitt Island development, will serve as president of the nonprofit’s eight-person board.

