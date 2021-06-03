GALENA, Ill. — Galena police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday.
The man has been identified as Logan Johnson, 25, of Rock Falls, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
Police reported responding to the 300 block of Decatur Street at about 4 a.m. Wednesday “to investigate a report of ‘a subject down.’” The officer found Johnson dead, the release states, though no other details were provided about his death.
“Police believe there is no threat to the public,” the release states.