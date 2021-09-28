Sorry, an error occurred.
CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa -- The Jones County Conservation Department is seeking volunteers to assist with a tree and shrub planting event at Central Park.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the park, 12515 Central Park Road in Center Junction.
It will replace trees lost during the derecho in 2020.
Volunteers should bring a pair of work gloves. All other equipment will be provided.
For more information, call 319-481-7987 or email naturalist@jonescountyiowa.
