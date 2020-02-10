MAQUOKETA, Iowa — In an attempt to preserve history, members of the Jackson County Historical Society will hold a round table for Korean War veterans later this month.
The moderated event will be held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds three different times on Feb. 20: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In case of weather cancellations, a make-up date is set for the same times Feb. 27.
Bonnie Mitchell, the Jackson County Historical Society curator, said this is the second veterans’ roundtable the historical society has hosted. The first was held for World War II veterans about 10 years ago, she said.
“Just from what we see, history- wise, the Korean War seems to be kind of a forgotten war. World War I and II were huge as far as the amount of people that participated,” Mitchell said. “We thought it was important to get that story out there, too.”
Mitchell said it sometimes is difficult for veterans to open up and share personal stories about the war in which they served, but talking with other veterans in a private setting can help them feel more comfortable.
“It’s so important to preserve the history that might otherwise be lost,” she said. “It’s been hard to get military people to talk, but when they are sitting around chatting, they find things they may not have remembered for years.”
Terry Creagan, the roundtable’s moderator and a local veteran, said it’s not only challenging to get veterans to share their stories, but to find many in the area who are still living.
“We still want to try to attempt to get some of them in from Korea because we are losing them,” he said. “We would like to get them together and have a chat. One of the problems you run into, if they didn’t serve out of the country or in the front lines (is) they think they didn’t do anything, and that can’t be further from the truth.”
Creagan said many veterans overlook the importance of their service and do not see the value in it. But they need to remember the memories and stories they have are also valuable for others to hear.
“We want to hear all of the stories,” he said. “Everyone who went to basic training has a story. You make friends, in some cases friends for life. This is an opportunity to share with your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren.”
Following the roundtable, DVDs of the event will be made and given to the veterans and their families. The roundtable will also be aired on Maquoketa Local Access TV.
Korean War veterans interested in attending the round table can contact the Jackson County Historical Society at 563-652-5020.