DARLINGTON, Wis. — A trio of elected officials in Lafayette County will receive annual 4% raises starting next year and continuing through 2024.
County supervisors recently approved the pay raise schedule for the county clerk, register of deeds and treasurer. Each elected official currently is paid about $56,900 per year.
County board Chairman Jack Sauer pushed backed against the raises, saying they are “too much money.” But Supervisor Scott Pedley said the increase amounts to about $6,800 next year, and Register of Deeds Joe Boll presented elected officials’ salaries in similar counties.
The measure ultimately passed, 13-1, with Sauer opposed.