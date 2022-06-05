As Iowa election officials prepare for the primary election on Tuesday, June 7, absentee voting totals provide a glimpse at voter engagement by county, party and method.
Voters still have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to file absentee ballots. Early voting is being offered in many Iowa counties on Monday, June 6, as well, and the polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Absentee voting skyrocketed in the last statewide and federal primary election in June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Dubuque County, 17,289 people chose that method. But the election occurred early in the pandemic, before any vaccinations were available.
So election officials are looking back to the last pre-pandemic midterm primary in 2018 for comparisons.
In Clayton County, 252 voters — 139 Republicans and 113 Democrats — had returned absentee ballots as of Friday. That was 51% more than the 167 county residents who voted absentee in 2018.
County Auditor Jennifer Garms credited some of this year’s increase to a three-person Republican primary for two seats on the Board of Supervisors. But she guessed most of it is due to new popularity with the absentee process.
“Pre-COVID, there were a lot of people who liked to go to the polls,” she said. “In 2020, a lot of people voted absentee and thought, ‘Wow, this is really convenient,’ and wanted to do that again.”
In Jackson County, 486 voters had returned absentee ballots as of Friday — 298 Republicans, 188 Democrats. That more than double the 213 voters who did in 2018.
Republican voters there are weighing on a contentious primary for the new Iowa House of Representatives District 66 — in which Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Lee Hein, of Monticello, are facing off — which could be driving general voter engagement.
In Delaware County, 253 voters had returned absentee ballots through Friday — 140 Republicans, 113 Democrats. That was up from 229 in 2018.
Statewide, there also are contested Republican and Democrat primaries for U.S. Senate.
In Dubuque County, however, absentee ballots returned by Friday were down significantly from 2018. At that time, 2,073 voters — 1,621 Democrats, 452 Republicans — had returned absentee ballots for the primary. That was down from 2,991 in 2018 — 2,794 Democrats, 187 Republicans and 10 Libertarians. That shows more than twice as many Republicans have voted absentee already than before the pandemic, but that far fewer Democrats have.
County officials theorize a few reasons for the changes.
“In 2018, governor was a lot more highly contested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary. “And it was the first congressional race before Abby (Finkenauer, former congresswoman) was elected.”
“You also have to factor in general fatigue out there,” said County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said. “Is there apathy out there? Hopefully not, but …”
Hillary said some voters had trouble with a 2021 election law passed by Republicans in the Legislature, which shortened the period in which auditors’ offices could mail absentee ballot request forms to 20 days before Election Day.
“It’s such a short turnaround,” she said. “... We’re still getting people afterward calling us, wanting an absentee ballot and we can’t mail that out.”
As of Friday, there still were hundreds of absentee ballots that had been mailed out but not returned yet in Dubuque County.
Officials urged those voters to bring their ballots to the auditor’s office before 8 p.m. Tuesday for them to be counted. Those ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday to count.
Dragotto recommended voters look at their voter registration card to see if their polling place has changed since redistricting.
“Many of them have or due to the lines changing people are voting in different places,” he said. “We can’t factor in where people vote when we draw the maps. Unfortunately, we don’t have the ability to please everybody.”
Counties’ precinct maps change every 10 years following the U.S. Census and subsequent redistricting by state legislatures.
Hillary reminded voters that because it is a primary to nominate candidates in major parties, they will have to be registered as either a Democrat or Republican to vote in Tuesday’s primary.
But registered Republicans can vote in the Democratic primary, or Democrats in the Republican primary, by changing their party affiliation at the polls on Election Day. Voters registered under neither party also can participate by changing their affiliation to one party or the other.
