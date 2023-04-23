American Red Cross volunteer Gail Miller (left) is given her 50-year service pin by Regional Volunteer Services Officer Becky Greenwald at the Red Cross Eastern Iowa Chapter in Dubuque on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
American Red Cross offices throughout the country know that if they need help, they always can ask for Dubuque resident Gail Miller.
For the past 50 years, Miller has made a name for herself as a volunteer who has responded locally to hundreds of residential fires, floods and tornadoes and has been deployed nationally to numerous major disaster sites to offer assistance.
“We get calls from all over specifically asking for Gail to go deploy to a national disaster,” said Jolene Carpenter, disaster program manager for the Eastern Iowa Chapter of American Red Cross. “There are people who will also want to go just because they know Gail is going.”
Miller, a retired medical technologist, began volunteering at the Red Cross in 1973. Initially wanting just to take a first aid class, she quickly was roped in to helping the organization.
“My instructor told me I would be a good first aid instructor, so I took an advanced first aid class,” Miller said. “That’s where it all started.”
For several years, Miller taught the 52-hour advanced first aid instructor course, served as secretary for the local first aid committee and spent her weekends as a canoeing instructor helping Boy Scouts receive their canoeing merit badge.
In the late 1970s, Miller joined the local disaster action team, which deploys volunteers to the sites of natural disasters throughout the country to offer relief and assistance.
Much of Miller’s early work on the team was local, responding to the sites of fires, tornadoes and floods.
During the 1984 fire at Clarke University, which resulted in the destruction of four campus buildings, Miller was on scene for multiple days providing food and drinks to emergency responders.
“They were putting water on the buildings throughout the night, and I was out there with them,” Miller said.
In 2005, Miller was given her first deployment to a major national disaster and flew to New Orleans to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Katrina. For three weeks, Miller spent her days as an emergency response vehicle driver delivering meals to New Orleans residents.
Since 2005, Miller has continued to volunteer for deployment to a number of out-of-town disasters. She was deployed five times last year, traveling to Cedar Rapids for an apartment complex fire, Kentucky for a major flood, Florida twice for Hurricane Ian and Texas to help migrants at the border.
When she’s not deployed, Miller works locally to help families displaced by fires, drive volunteers to and from the airport for deployments and offer assistance wherever she is needed.
“She is vital in that other volunteers want to be like her,” Carpenter said. “Everyone knows that if there is ever a need, she is going to be there.”
Even after 50 years, Miller said she has no intention of slowing down her volunteer work for the American Red Cross.
As long as she is able, she always will answer the call.
“I enjoy helping people in their time of need,” she said. “It feels good to give someone a hug who needs it. To me, that is the reward.”
