Question: Exactly what are the rules in Dubuque for moving your vehicle when it is parked on a city street? With the snow, it’s easy to identify vehicles that haven’t moved in quite some time. Some of them have been tagged with orange stickers — what do those designate?
Answer: Unless otherwise noted, vehicles can remain parked on the street for 24 hours.
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said that if officers notice a vehicle parked for longer, they will ticket it. Snow piled up in the winter makes violations much more obvious, McClimon said.
“During the summer, it’s a little more complaint-driven,” McClimon said.
The first step is placing an orange sticker on the vehicle, usually on the antenna, McClimon said. The officer will return in 24 hours and if the vehicle has not been moved, they will issue a parking ticket.
When the officer returns again in another 24 hours, if the vehicle still has not been moved, it will be towed.
In the winter, the odd/even snow route parking policy comes into play.
The policy is implemented after snowfalls of three or more inches and announced at least six hours in advance. At those times, parking is not allowed on the “even” side of the specific streets, where addresses end in even numbers, on even days of the month and on the odd-numbered side on odd days.
The full list of streets where the policy applies is available online. Dubuquers can receive notifications of when the odd/even snow route policy is in effect by texting “DBQsnow” to 67283 or checking City of Dubuque Facebook and Twitter accounts.
McClimon said that police take an active role in enforcing this policy because it allows plow crews to remove snow from curb to curb on heavily traveled streets.
“On those days where it’s declared a snow route, our officers will go out in their individual territories (when not responding to calls or completing other duties) and go through and ticket vehicles,” McClimon said.
Vehicle owners who violate the snow parking restrictions are fined $30.
Question: Medline has two campus facilities somewhat close together. An older building and a recently completed one; both appear to be unoccupied. Is this caused by COVID or some other reason?
Answer: Medline workers in Dubuque are still working from home due to pandemic precautions.
In 2020, the healthcare company built a new, larger facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West to replace its former 7900 Chavenelle Road customer service center.
But the completion of the building came at a time when Medline shifted to home-based work stations. This included Dubuque workers.
“Moving our team members to the new office has been pushed back several times and we’re hoping that by the end of Q1 we’ll have clearance to get everyone back in person,” Medline Public Affairs Director Jesse Greenberg said in an email. “That of course depends on the status of the pandemic and whether our leaders deem it safe to return.”
Greenberg said that the company plans to sell its unoccupied, former Chavenelle Road facility.