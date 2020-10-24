ELKADER, Iowa — A rural Colesburg man hoping to make some changes on the Clayton County Board of Supervisors faces the current board chairman on Election Day.
Democratic challenger Lester Simons faces Republican Ray Peterson for an at-large seat on the county board. The winner will join Republicans Steve Doeppke and Sharon Keehner on the three-person board.
Simons decided to run after seeing no other candidate slated to face Peterson. Simons also ran for a county board seat in 2016 but lost in the Democratic primary.
Speaking with friends, Simons said, he has heard complaints about the way the county is run and hopes to make some changes.
Making road and bridge improvements throughout the county are Simons’ biggest goals. The county has road maintainers to keep roadways in good condition, he said, but sometimes potholes aren’t fixed for two or three months.
“When people see something like the maintainer going up and down the roads, they know where their money is going and where their tax money is being spent,” he said.
He also mentioned that washouts along Iowa 3 present a safety hazard to vehicles and bicyclists who drive over the uneven areas.
As a supervisor, Simons said, he hopes to develop a clearer idea of county residents’ needs are and solve issues as they come up.
“You got to listen to people,” Simons said. “I’m here to listen to the people, hear what they have to say, do my best to solve their problems and try to get an answer for them.”
Peterson is finishing his first four-year term on the county board. Reached by phone Tuesday, he told the Telegraph Herald to call back Wednesday for comments for this story. Peterson did not return phone messages left Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.