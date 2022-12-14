The board of directors of Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries Inc. this week declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. 

It is payable Jan. 9 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 28, according to a press release. The announcement marks the 324th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.