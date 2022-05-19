Armed with lightsabers and camped out in lawn chairs, some of the most-fervent fans spent days in line awaiting the release of the fifth film in the “Star Wars” saga 20 years ago.
“Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones” was released on May 16, 2002. Some local fans took off work to wait in lines to purchase the first tickets for the inaugural showing of the George Lucas-directed film.
The film debuted in Dubuque at Cinema Center 8, an eight-screen movie theater at 75 John F. Kennedy Road. The theater closed in 2008.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the local anticipation about the film’s release in its May 15, 2002, edition.
‘STAR WARS’ FANS WAIT FOR ‘ATTACK’
Justin McCarthy embarked on a test of personal patience and “Star Wars” loyalty Tuesday.
With lightsabers, a cellphone and a bag of chips beside his lawn chair, McCarthy secured a spot on the Cinema Center 8 Theatre’s stoop. At noon, he started a local line for tickets to see “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.”
“I (have to) have that first (ticket). I am going to frame it,” said McCarthy, who was born about the time the third movie in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Return of the Jedi,” opened in 1983.
McCarthy is one of many people across the country taking off work to see the most recent “Star Wars” movie. It is scheduled to open in Dubuque at 12:05 a.m. Thursday.
McCarthy said he negotiated three days off work for this week before he accepted a job at Hy-Vee. He also was not scheduled to work as a stagehand at Five Flags Theater on days he will devote to watching “Attack of the Clones.”
“It’s kind of like an addiction,” McCarthy said.
Passion for “Star Wars” could draw millions of employees away from work this week. The midweek opening is expected to cost the economy $319 million in lost productivity and wages, according to the employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
“Star Wars” followers are among the most loyal movie fans. “Attack of the Clones” is forecast to draw an opening-day crowd similar to the 5.7 million moviegoers who were the first to see “Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace,” according to box-office research firm ReelSource.
Cinema Center 8 limited the hours when people could line up for tickets to see “The Phantom Menace” in 2000. Campers were not allowed prior to 10 p.m. the night before tickets went on sale.
“This time, we’re letting them line up whenever,” said Mark Steuer, manager of Cinema Center 8.
Steuer expects the line to grow longer in time. And the theater has prepared lots of seating. It plans to show the movie on three screens with seats for about 1,400 people.
But McCarthy is not taking any chances on “Attack of the Clones” selling out before he reaches the ticket counter.
“I (have to) see ‘Star Wars,’” he said.
