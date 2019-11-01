The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ricky L. Chishom Jr. 35, of 2054 Marshall St., was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault, domestic assault causing injury and violation of a protective order. Court documents state that Chishom assaulted Patricia J. Riley, 29, of 1550 Butterfield Drive, Apt. 221.
- Anthony J. Haywood, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., on a charge of fourth-degree theft and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. after work release on Oct. 1.
- Richard L. Simon, 38, of 711 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury, domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault, first-degree harassment and a probation violation. Court documents state that Simon assaulted his ex-girlfriend Emily R. Bush, 22, on Oct. 16.
- Jesse D. Vandee, 29, of 2781 Kremer Park Drive, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that he swung a metal carpenter square at Jackson W. Huston, 19, of 2834 Burden St., on Sept. 17 but did not hit him.
- Marquise X. Shores, 23, of Chicago, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Shores assaulted Andrea L. Castillo, 18, of Oak Lawn, Ill., at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
- Kyle L. Hingtgen, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.