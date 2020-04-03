On Thursday of last week, Lance Hummel and his wife welcomed their fourth child to the world.
Hummel arrived at the hospital 30 minutes before his son was born. He returned to work about two hours later.
Such is the new reality for the owner of Higley Industries, a Dubuque company that is meeting skyrocketing demand for cleaning products during the global pandemic.
Over the past few weeks, governmental agencies and private businesses alike have scrambled to purchase disinfectant and hand sanitizer. Demand for the latter has been particularly high, with some entities ordering hundreds of thousands of bottles at once.
For Hummel, that stretch of time has been long and stressful. But he and his employees are comforted by the realization that they are carrying out an important mission.
“It’s been a trying time,” he said. “The way I look at it, though, is that we have the means to get a product out to people that they need. We have to do everything we can to do that. That means going all in.”
Higley Industries was founded in 1923. Hummel and a business partner purchased the business in 2016, and Hummel became the sole owner early this year.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 has spread across the globe this year. On Thursday, the number of confirmed infections worldwide topped the 1 million mark, with more than 50,000 deaths, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. But the true numbers are believed to be much higher, because of testing shortages, many mild cases that have gone unreported and suspicions that some countries are covering up the extent of their outbreaks.
The spread of the coronavirus has led to meteoric growth, prompting Higley to hire 20 new workers in the past three weeks. Hummel hopes to add another 16 in the near future.
The larger staff soon will allow Higley to add a third shift, a major leap forward for a company that had just one a few weeks back.
To keep pace with demand, Higley has leased a 20,000-square-foot space in the former Thermo-Fisher building on Kerper Boulevard. The site will serve as the new home for Higley’s high-scale production of sanitizer.
In the brief moments when Hummel has a moment to reflect, he marvels at how quickly things have escalated.
“My expense budget is blown out of the water 10 times over,” he said. “But I know this is a time when we need to ramp up.”
MEETING THE NEED
From mining companies to food service operations, just about every type of business aims to acquire products such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Hummel said he has tried to be wise about where he sends his supplies, prioritizing shipments to hospitals and trying to make sure local entities have needed items before he sends them to out-of-town customers.
Kloeckner Metals in Dubuque is among the many businesses that have found Higley to be a saving grace.
General Manager Jim Boedeker said having enough disinfectant and sanitizer for all employees was among the company’s top priorities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it quickly became apparent that surging demand had left little in the way of supply.
“We reached out to all existing sources that we’ve done business with in the past, and we weren’t able to find anything,” Boedeker said. “We weren’t even getting calls back from those suppliers. It was crickets.”
Boedeker ultimately reached out to Higley, which was able to supply the necessary product and deliver it in short order.
In today’s world, sanitizer and disinfectant have become essentials.
“I can’t imagine continuing to operate without these products,” Boedeker said. “It would be very difficult to do business.”
EMOTIONAL ROLLER COASTER
Meeting customers’ needs has been rewarding for Hummel. But he said it hasn’t been easy.
Alcohol, an essential ingredient for sanitizer, is particularly hard to procure. Hummel recalled one instance when he secured multiple tankers of the product, only to learn that the government had stepped in and redirected the shipment to another destination.
“Things change by the hour,” Hummel said. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster.”
As the sanitizer market booms, companies like Higley even have struggled to find items like labels and containers.
Despite these challenges, Hummel realizes that the current circumstances could be a long-term game-changer for his company.
He hopes that new connections – forged with businesses in multiple regions – will open a door for sustained growth.
“If we can do this right, we have an opportunity to be a major employer in Dubuque,” Hummel said. “The kind of company that is running three shifts and employing hundreds of workers and bringing income into Dubuque.”