News in your town

In Dubuque County, nationally, unemployment claims soar COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economy

'No one's immune to this': Dubuque businesses share concerns with Ernst

Free sandbags available to PDC-area residents in advance of spring flooding

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

City of Dubuque, school leaders stress importance of playground shutdown

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Tri-state residents attempt to boost spirits of locked-down care facilities

1 new case in Jones County, but despite confusion, none in Delaware County

Police: Man arrested with scrap metal, copper stolen from PDC business

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Lancaster music man keeps local instrumental scene in tune

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday night)

Volunteer poll workers sought in 4 Grant County municipalities

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Longtime SW Wisconsin lawmaker won't seek re-election

UPDATE: State of Iowa officials revise COVID-19 map, removing Delaware County case

Maquoketa State Bank warns of phone scam

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

Dubuque-area lawmakers to hold online crackerbarrel this weekend

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Boscobel police investigating burglary to vehicle in locked garage

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

1 year after wife's death, Stockton man finds purpose in donkey rescue

Amid COVID-19 concerns, local jails work to reduce inmate counts, Dubuque police alter approach for some offenses

'Everything is very still:' Few students still on campus at local colleges

Cassville School District electorate to see ballot measure during spring election

Local law enforcement reports

Sinsinawa to livestream Paschal Feast services

Former Maquoketa police chief dies

Clarke announces all non-essential employees to work from home

Throwback Thursday: New Dubuque elementary school opens 80 years ago

Food boxes available for delivery to Dubuque residents in need

2 Grant County villages seek volunteer poll workers for April 7 election

Opening Doors receives grant to assist with coronavirus-related needs

Codfish Hollow announces postponement of April, May shows

Country music star's Dubuque performance rescheduled

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

Galena 'mermaid' uses quarantine to spread magic online

Man sentenced to 40 years for 4 break-in sexual assaults in Dubuque