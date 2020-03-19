A Dubuque furniture manufacturer will move some production of its trademark product to sites in Mexico and China, according to a local union official.
Greg Laufenberg, a production worker who has been employed at Flexsteel for more than three decades, said workers were recently informed that Flexsteel will begin transitioning a portion of its spring production to an existing site in Juarez, Mexico, with plans to hire a subcontractor to produce springs in China.
Flexsteel President and CEO Jerry Dittmer did not return multiple messages sent Tuesday and Wednesday seeking comment for this story.
However, Dittmer told the Telegraph Herald last month the company was contemplating such a move, and that the company could begin manufacturing its “blue steel spring” in Mexico and Asia, in addition to Dubuque.
“Since they aren’t making money, I imagine they’re trying to figure something out,” said Laufenberg, a union guide for Local 1861 of the United Steelworkers, the union representing the majority of Flexsteel production workers. “But we’d like to see (production) remain in Dubuque. ... The union would like to have the work stay here.”
Laufenberg said workers were informed that approximately eight employees would be impacted by the shift in production, but that Flexsteel leaders assured them there would be no layoffs. Instead, workers would be reassigned to other jobs at the Dubuque production facility on Seippel Road, which is currently the lone site at which the springs are produced.
Flexsteel has reported millions in quarterly losses since the spring of 2019, and has shuttered several plants elsewhere and made other moves as company officials assess the health of the business.
The company produces a wide variety of home and office furniture that is manufactured outside of Dubuque, including in Mexico and China, but ultimately utilizes the springs made here.
The change shifts production of the springs closer to where Flexsteel’s furniture is made.
Laufenberg, though, said he is skeptical that moving spring production will not lead to layoffs, as that hinges on increased activity in the company’s vehicle seating line.
He said workers were told the company was looking at shifting production of seating for recreational vehicles from a Flexsteel facility in Mississippi to Dubuque, but that company officials have not made a final decision.
“We were told we wouldn’t lose any workers ... but (I’m) not sure where the workers would be placed,” Laufenberg said. “We’ll just have to take their word for it.”
Timing of the production move to Mexico is also “up in the air,” Laufenberg said, due to the coronavirus outbreak that’s caused a global pandemic and has curtailed international and domestic travel.