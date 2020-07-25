Isaac Ripley started high school four years ago wanting to fit in.
At the time, his fellow classmates at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque seemed to feel the same way — everyone wanted to be one of the “popular” kids. No one wanted to stand out and be different.
It didn’t take Ripley long to realize that he would rather be himself, though. He got involved in both sports and musical theater, keeping a foot in both doors and realizing it’s OK to be different.
“Early on, I saw being different is great,” said Ripley, now a fresh graduate. “You’re supposed to be different. You’re not supposed to fit in. You’re supposed to be different and be unique and who you are.”
Ripley and other students in the Class of 2020 have packed in plenty of experiences over the past four years of high school. They got involved in sports and other activities, balanced schoolwork with other commitments, made memories with friends, learned to drive and held down jobs.
All of those experiences — the good and the bad — helped them grow into the people they are now. In high school, the students interviewed by the Telegraph Herald as part of an ongoing series matured, discovered their own strength, learned responsibility and got outside of their comfort zones.
In many ways, they said, high school helped them learn to be themselves.
“As you grow older, you just kind of sit back and realize that that whole time, you just became an adult without even realizing it,” said Nicholas Hager, a new graduate of Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue, Iowa.
Memories made
Students in the Class of 2020 said they will take plenty of memories with them as they move on from high school.
Ryne Gruenwald, a new graduate of Maquoketa (Iowa) High School, said one of his top memories came the summer after his junior year, when the school baseball team won 20 games for the first time in years.
Before that season, he had been on squads that struggled with team chemistry as players seemed too concerned with their own personal success. During that baseball season, though, Gruenwald and his teammates started to believe in one another.
“As soon as we started to believe in each other, I think that’s what turned it around for us,” Gruenwald said. “It was just simply the bond you get when you play (well with your teammates).”
He said he believes the relationships he built with his coaches, teachers and friends will last long after high school.
“It’s kind of sad to leave all that behind, almost, but I know that I’ve got a lot of people there that will have my back forever,” Gruenwald said.
Jackson Uppena, a new graduate of Lancaster (Wis) High School, played multiple sports over the past four years, trying to figure out where he fit in.
At first, he felt like all of the guys at his school were expected to play football, but after two years, he left the football team after realizing it wasn’t for him.
He decided to join the soccer team instead and found a sport he loved.
“It was huge in helping me realize that I can make my own decision instead of just doing what everyone else does,” he said.
Basketball remained a constant during his high school years.
“Although I wasn’t necessarily very good, I still loved it, and I still loved hanging with my team,” Uppena said.
Relationships grew
In addition to the big events such as homecoming and sports, Lexi Feldmann said she will remember all the days she spent with her friends in high school.
“We’ve had each other since like preschool, and then we went to high school together,” said Feldmann, a graduate of Cascade (Iowa) Junior/Senior High School. “Now, it’s going to be different, but I’m just glad and thankful for the memories that we’ve made throughout the years.”
She recalls driving down to Des Moines last year to watch the state track meet. Rain poured down for the whole drive.
“It was just a fun time,” Feldmann said. “(We) never really did anything like that, and we were all excited to go and support our friends that were running.”
She said that while she will likely lose touch with some friends, she thinks she will stay close with a few that she has known for a long time.
“We’re just really close, so I feel like even in the next few years, we’ll stay in touch and stay close,” she said.
Brooksey Hudspeth, a new graduate of East Dubuque (Ill.) High School, likewise said the relationships she built in high school were key to her experience. She met both her best friend and her boyfriend at school.
“They’re two of the most important people in my life, and I don’t know how I’d live without them,” Hudspeth said.
Lessons learned
Four years of high school also brought plenty of opportunities for members of the Class of 2020 to grow, change and learn a thing or two about themselves.
Sophia Achett, a graduate of Galena (Ill.) High School, learned a lesson about her own strength as she navigated two surgeries during her high school years.
She had brain surgery during her freshman year, and even though she missed some school, she still caught up with her coursework and made the honor roll that semester.
At the end of her junior year, Achett underwent heart surgery and had to finish her school year a few weeks early. The experience was a tough one, she said. She was focused on getting her assignments done and was barely sleeping, but again, she persevered.
“Now, I can’t believe I did all that,” Achett said.
When she looks back on high school, she is proud of overcoming the challenges that life threw her way, and she learned that she is stronger than she thought she was.
“It just shows me that if I ever meet other obstacles ... I know I’m going to be able to handle it,” Achett said.
Kylie Hale, a graduate of Lancaster (Wis.) High School, said the past four years have made her a more sympathetic person.
As a freshman, she said, her primary concern was herself and the things she wanted. But as she got older, she realized that high school wasn’t just about her — it was about everyone there with her, too. That realization helped her reach out to people she saw who needed it.
“It made me think that I need to care a little bit less about my story and a little bit more about other people’s,” Hale said.
Being themselves
Several students in the Class of 2020 said that over the past four years, they have learned to worry less about what others think and to feel more comfortable being themselves.
“I discovered who I am,” said Logan Moriston, a new graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. “I didn’t really discover it — I just let it out.”
Over the past four years, Moriston slowly became comfortable enough with who he is to come out as gay.
He recalls firmly denying that fact during freshman year when people would ask him. By the end of junior year and beginning of senior year, however, he realized he was ready to fully come out and not care if people didn’t like that.
That process didn’t come without challenges, though. Moriston said he lost some friends and that some family members stopped talking to him. He also dealt with bullying and other forms of hate.
Moriston said he learned to ignore the things that other people said and did to him. And while he did lose some friends, he gained others.
“I’m always going to be happy with the decision I made because it’s who I really am,” Moriston said. “I’m not having to hide behind a false persona.”
Thomas Wertel, a graduate of Platteville (Wis.) High School, said he has become less shy and more talkative over the past four years, and he finds it easier to start conversations with people.
“I’m worrying less about what people think about me, and I’m trying to be myself more,” Wertel said.
He attributed that change to participating in school plays each year. Sometimes, he had to play parts that were silly or goofy — things that people might make fun of — but in his roles on stage, that didn’t matter.
Wertel said that if he could relay advice to himself as a freshman, he would say not to worry so much.
“It’ll all work out in the end,” he said. “Just do your best, and put your right foot forward, and just keep going, and don’t worry about what other people think about it.”