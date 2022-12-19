Creature feature
A northern map turtle at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

Visitors could try navigating with the assistance of a species of turtle living at a Dubuque museum.

“You can see the lines on their shells,” said Mark Beshel, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “A younger turtle will have tons of contour lines (on their shells). It looks like you’re reading a topographic map full of trails. It’s really beautiful.”

