News in your town

Most recent Galena deer hunt brings local population down

Authorities: 1 hurt when vehicle strikes semi near Galena

After recent acquisition, Dubuque publishing firm seeks to enter new markets

Police: Medical issue causes driver to strike Dubuque grocery store, causing $5,000 damage

1 hurt in crash Monday in Dubuque

Free youth climate action workshop set for Sunday in Dubuque

Lancaster police: Woman nearly loses $12,000 in jail-bail scam

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder seeks move to juvenile court

Event to welcome new Galena school superintendent set for Saturday

Asbury council indicates preference for less-expensive, short-term fixes to problem intersections

Lancaster police: Woman nearly loses $12,000 in jail-bail scam

Aspiring farmers from India visit Dubuque County, forge connection with hosts

Lafayette County supervisors juggle needs for new county facilities

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder seeks move to juvenile court

Opening statements expected for trial of Manchester man accused of 1979 slaying

Event to welcome new Galena school superintendent set for Saturday

Free youth climate action workshop set for Sunday in Dubuque

Local law enforcement reports

TH seeks readers' love stories for Valentine's Day edition

4 more charged in connection to Dubuque brawls

Authorities: Investigation into PDC drug dealer leads to arrest of meth supplier

Dubuque-based Boy Scout council ties for top honor

Local representative appointed to Wisconsin Census committee

Event to honor military chaplains Sunday in Dubuque

Longtime Dubuque Community Schools principal to retire

Police: Blaze that seriously injured 2 in Dubuque ignited during assault

City commission to urge Dubuque City Council to open more parks to pets

Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank

DNR: At least 6 more CWD cases in Clayton County as disease moves into 4 more Iowa counties

Jackson County coalition to advocate for pain-relief alternatives to opioids

Southwestern School District 4K program to expand in 2020-21

Before spring primary, Wisconsin voters encouraged to obtain valid ID

Testing: Contaminants from Maquoketa museum site now found in nearby groundwater

New owners of Platteville grocery store aim to continue nurturing community

Dubuque leaders ask county for another $500,000 for SW Arterial

Dubuque's Chinese 'sister city' reaches out for help in wake of coronavirus

Campus notes

What's happening

Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank

Authorities: Investigation into suspected PDC drug dealer leads to arrest of meth supplier

Telegraph Herald seeks readers' love stories for Valentine's Day edition