MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A $600,000 state grant will help a Jackson County community complete needed wastewater plant improvements.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that Maquoketa would receive the funds, which are tied to the IEDA’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Maquoketa is among 18 communities that will benefit from the $6.2 million distributed in this round of grants. Awards were made to entities across the state for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation and employment-related transportation projects, according to a press release.
The state grant will only pay for a fraction of the Maquoketa project. According to the IEDA, there will be a local match of nearly $9.9 million for the wastewater improvements.