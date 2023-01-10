Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Cal Lout, of South Dakota, and his dog, Downtown Henry, compete in the 2022 Dockdogs World Championships at Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Music stars were outpaced by bulls and dogs on the list of last year’s most attended events at Five Flags Center.
The Dubuque facility recently released a list of its top events by attendance in 2022.
The top 10 events were:
1. Battle for the Bluff Rodeo — 2,976 attendees
2. DockDogs World Championships — 2,748 attendees
3. For King + Country — 2,662 attendees
4. Dustin Lynch — 2,186 attendees
5. Brett Young — 2,139 attendees
6. Iowa Winter Games Indoor Soccer — 2,092 attendees
7. El Kahir Shrine Circus — 2,009 attendees
8. Harlem Globetrotters — 1,936 attendees
9. Home Free —1,664 attendees
10. Blippi The Musical — 1,638 attendees
