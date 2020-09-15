A man seriously injured in a large-scale brawl in April in Dubuque has been arrested on charges related to the incident.
Nathaniel Z. Grover, 31, of 1918 Ellis St., was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Kerper Boulevard on warrants charging assault, participating in a riot, interference with official acts and three counts of probation violation.
Court documents state that Grover was involved in a brawl April 18 at his residence.
Grover suffered a “serious knee injury” that required that he be taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to court documents.
Twelve other people have been charged in connection to the brawl, according to police. They include Steven K. Burrell, 25, of 1665 Washington St., who allegedly repeatedly hit one person with a bat and who struck another person with a grill.