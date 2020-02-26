A gala next week aims to raise money to allow people with disabilities a chance to go to camp.
Camp Albrecht Acres will host its third annual Celebrating All Abilities gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St. in Dubuque.
The event will feature food, beverages, auctions, a presentation and live music from the band Tapestry.
Tickets are $100. Call the camp at 563-552-1771 to RSVP.
“Many cannot afford camp fees, so our efforts concentrate on camper scholarships, so these individuals can attend a weeklong summer camp at no cost,” states an event announcement. “... We take pride in the fact that no one is turned away at Camp Albrecht Acres.”
The 40-acres residential camp for people with disabilities is located in Sherrill, Iowa.