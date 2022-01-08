ELIZABETH, Ill. -- Two people died in a fatal single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Jo Daviess County near Elizabeth.
The names of the two deceased are being withheld while their families are notified, according to a crash report and media release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff.
The report does include the names of two other individuals who were involved with the crash, Trey T. Thomas, 22, and Jonathan M. Haring, 21, both of Elizabeth, though it does not include information on the condition of either. Chief Deputy Craig Kettlesen said in an email that the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash has not yet been determined. Both Thomas and Haring were injured and transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for treatment.
The crash occurred before 3:21 a.m. on South Pleasant Hill Road, just south of Jenny Lane near Elizabeth. The report states that the vehicle was northbound on South Pleasant Hill Road when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a culvert. It rolled several times before coming to a rest in a driveway on the driver's side. Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.
"Upon arrival, deputies discovered CPR was in progress on one passenger and they began CPR on the second passenger," the report states.
When Elizabeth Emergency Medical Services arrived, two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation, according to the report.