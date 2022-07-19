ELIZABETH, Ill. — Young exhibitors will showcase their animals and projects at the Jo Daviess County 4-H Fair this week.
The fair began Monday and continues through Wednesday, July 20, at the Elizabeth Community Fairgrounds, according to a press release.
Today‘s events include judging for general projects and for visual arts, food and photography projects. Projects will be on display through Wednesday evening at the Elizabeth Community Building and at the fairgrounds.
Children 5 to 8 years old can participate in a variety of games and contests during the Cloverbud Round-Up at 4 p.m. today, followed by a 4-H Barn Party and ice cream social.
On Wednesday, exhibitors will take part in the swine show at 7 a.m., dairy show at 9 a.m., beef show at 10:30 a.m. and sheep and goat shows at 12:30 p.m. The fair culminates with the 4-H livestock auction at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
4-H Federation also invites the public to participate in a “Give Back Spring” initiative during fair week.
Individuals and clubs are encouraged to donate cleaning supplies, pet food and pet care items and school supplies in support of The Mop Shop, Blankets of Strength, Safe Haven Humane Society and the 4-H fall Backpack Initiative. Items may be dropped off at the Elizabeth Community Building or the Extension Office, 204 Vine St.
