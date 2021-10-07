Sorry, an error occurred.
One of the largest dairy cooperatives in the Midwest has announced a leadership change.
Prairie Farms Dairy announced that Ed Mullins will step down as CEO and executive vice president to assume a new role as senior executive officer, according to a press release.
It states that Matt McClelland, the cooperative’s senior vice president of sales, has been promoted to replace Mullins as CEO.
The planned transition will become effective on Jan. 1.
Mullins has spent more than 40 years at Prairie Farms and will remain involved in the firm’s daily operations, according to the release.
With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms has 8,100 employees, 50 manufacturing plants, more than 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of more than $3 billion.
Prairie Farms has a Dubuque facility at 3510 Central Ave.
