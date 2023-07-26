As Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses are expected to increase across Iowa in the coming years, new data shows the prevalence of the disease in Dubuque County is slightly above the state average.
Among a population of about 18,200 residents 65 and older, Dubuque County’s Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence rate was 11.1% in 2020, according to data from a recent study published by the Alzheimer’s Association.
That’s slightly above the statewide average prevalence rate, which was 11%, though it also is among the highest prevalence rates in Iowa counties with the largest number of people 65 and older.
The data released this month represents the first-ever county-level estimates for the prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia among older adults in all 3,142 U.S. counties, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association.
In the tri-state area, the prevalence rate of Alzheimer’s dementia ranged from 9.7% in Iowa County, Wis., to 11.5% in Clayton County, Iowa.
Lauren Livingston, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, said the number of Alzheimer’s diagnoses in Iowa has increased over the past decade as the overall population ages and diagnostics evolve.
In 2020, 66,000 Iowans age 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s, and Livingston said that number is projected to increase to an estimated 73,000 by 2025.
“If there are no cures or effective treatments, the estimated … prevalence is supposed to increase as the baby boomer generation continues to age,” Livingston said.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the drug Leqembi, which has been shown to slow down the intensity of Alzheimer’s for patients in the early stages of the disease.
“There’s just a lot of excitement and hope around it,” Livingston said. “As these new treatments come out, more and more funding is being put into Alzheimer’s research because we are finally seeing that it’s paying dividends and we’re able to help people with Alzheimer’s disease like we never have before.”
Megan Zimmerman, dementia friendly state coordinator for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging — whose service area includes Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton and Jackson counties — said her organization identifies memory care service gaps in area communities as well as provides education.
“We do presentations to organizations in communities about how to notice signs of dementia and then how to interact with someone living with dementia,” she said.
Livingston said Iowa is considered a “dementia desert,” which means there aren’t enough health care providers who specialize in treatment services.
“We need a 450% increase in the state of Iowa to meet the demand of people who will need care by 2050,” she said.
To address this increasing demand for services, Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is lobbying lawmakers for six new dementia-care specialists at the state level.
“What those specialists would do is help families facing Alzheimer’s disease (and) connect them with resources in their community to take some of the burden off of the health care system and keep (patients) in their homes,” Livingston said.
A common misconception, Zimmerman said, is that people with dementia only live in nursing homes.
“That’s certainly true for some, but many — especially those in the earlier stages of dementia — are active in the community, so it’s definitely vital that the community steps up and becomes more aware and more equipped to serve this population,” she said.