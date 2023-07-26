Alzheimer's dementia prevalence
Mike Williams

As Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses are expected to increase across Iowa in the coming years, new data shows the prevalence of the disease in Dubuque County is slightly above the state average.

Among a population of about 18,200 residents 65 and older, Dubuque County’s Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence rate was 11.1% in 2020, according to data from a recent study published by the Alzheimer’s Association.

