A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Lauren S. Pregler, 29, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of her injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on Windsor Avenue. Police said Kimberly L. Borgstahl, 41, of Dubuque, was traveling in an alley in the 2100 block of Windsor when she attempted to enter traffic and struck Pregler’s vehicle, which was traveling east on Windsor.
Borgstahl was cited with unsafe entry into a roadway.