A platinum-selling country star will return to Dubuque later this year, and one of his opening acts will be a new artist whose first hit is rapidly climbing the charts.
Kip Moore will headline a concert on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Five Flags Center. The venue shared details of the events with the Telegraph Herald before publicly announcing them this morning.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Five Flags box office, FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
The singer-songwriter and Georgia native hit the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Somethin’ Bout a Truck,” while four other songs — “Beer Money,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “More Girls Like You” and “Last Shot” — have peaked in the Top 10. His latest hit, “She’s Mine,” cracked the Top 20 last fall.
Moore headlined a rain-soaked outdoor concert at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage in June 2018. Thousands of fans endured an almost-two-hour lightning delay for a rowdy show in which Moore still was on stage for his encore after midnight. At the time, it was the biggest crowd to attend an outdoor show at the casino.
Among the opening acts for Moore’s show at Five Flags will be Lainey Wilson.
She released her debut major-label album in February, and the first single off of it — “Things a Man Oughta Know” — continues to climb on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, on which it has been listed for 19 weeks. It now has moved up to No. 22. Wilson toured with country star Morgan Wallen in 2019.
Singer-songwriter Gabe Lee also will be an opening act at the show. The Nashville native released his second album earlier this year.