An Iowa County Sheriff’s K-9 has retired after 10 years in the field.
The department recently said farewell to K-9 Rosko, whose duties included drug detection, suspect tracking, at-risk citizen searches and evidence discovery, according to a social media announcement.
During his retirement ceremony, K-9 Rosko performed his “last bite” on Sheriff Steve Michek. K-9 Rosko also passed the torch to K-9 Ryker as they both bit Sheriff Michek on each arm.
Rosko will spend his golden years living in the care of Iowa County Sgt. Lin Gunderson.