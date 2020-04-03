MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa State Bank is warning customers of a scam in the community.
In an online post, the bank reports that unidentified people have called and texted residents while impersonating bank personnel.
The scammers also are making it appear on caller IDs as if the texts and calls are coming from the bank.
Customers are reminded that bank employees will never call or text seeking personal financial information.
Call the bank at 563-652-2491 or after hours at 866-872-3979 to report possible scam attempts.