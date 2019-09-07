ASBURY, Iowa — A local youth reading mentor group is about to begin a new chapter in a new location.
IRead Kids, which brings together high school-aged student volunteers and elementary-aged kids, will be expanding its program to the Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library District.
The program has been in place since last fall at the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque, program founder and President Lauren Barnes said.
After working with 20 kids over the last academic year, the Dubuque Hempstead High School senior approached the Asbury branch children’s librarian Kayla Ferguson over the summer in hopes of getting even more involved.
“I just always loved reading from a young age, and I have a positive mindset towards reading and, in turn, learning,” Lauren said. “I just wanted to reach out to kids and help them develop a positive mindset towards reading and learning overall.”
The program’s 12 tutors will spend one hour per week practicing reading either one-on-one or in small groups of kids. Additionally, Barnes hopes to have junior high student volunteers assisting with the program.
There will be monthly themes and reading challenges for prizes, as well as seasonal events for kids to participate in.
Ava Bradley, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School, is one of the program’s tutors, as well as its vice president.
Summer programming, including summer reading programs, were an important part of her childhood, Bradley said. So volunteering with an educational focus was important to her.
“I see this as my way of giving back to the people who once facilitated those programs for me, who made it fun for my summers,” she said.
Ferguson said she was “very impressed” with the program and Barnes’s organizational and professional skills, along with her dedication to fostering a love of reading among area youth.
“(Barnes) has a lot of good stuff she’s offering through it, and we’re hoping kids here take advantage of it,” she said.
One of the program’s goals is to make the experience both engaging and encouraging for participants.
“(For kids), I think it’s more like, ‘It’s someone who’s still in school and they’re going to help me learn, but they’re not my parents,’” Bradley said. “It gives them a different atmosphere and environment to grow their skills in.”
Reflecting on the program’s success so far, Barnes said she is grateful for the community’s response, and is eager to see it continue to grow.
“IRead Kids is most definitely my dream come true,” she said. “It’s just grown bigger than I could’ve ever imagined, and it’s wonderful.”