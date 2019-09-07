If You Go

What: IRead Reading at the Park

Where: Asbury Park in Asbury. In case of bad weather, the event will move indoors to the Asbury Library Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7

Cost: Free

For more information, or to register as a participant or as a student volunteer, visit www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.