CASCADE, Iowa — The City of Cascade has made strides in its fundraising for a new public library building, totaling around $2.5 million of the $3.5 million needed.
Now under the title of “Cascade’s Next Chapter,” the City Council, library board and dedicated sub-committees are working to raise the rest of the funds.
While the idea of a new library had been batted around for years, the dream started down the path to reality in late summer 2021 when the library board and FEH Design held spark sessions to assess the requirements a library would have to fulfill to meet the community’s needs.
The results determined the needed library size at 7,600 square feet. Initially, the included community room was intended to hold 50 people, but feedback from the sessions expanded the plans to hold 75.
The primary location choice was a space currently occupied by two houses and a vacant lot across from Riverview Park. City Administrator Lisa Kotter said the city is still in negotiations with the property owners to arrange the purchase.
County grants have been the library’s largest sources of donations so far, with the single biggest coming from Dubuque County using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The City of Cascade matched the amount with a $1 million pledge of its own, with the expectation that efforts would be made to fundraise enough to not have to use the full amount.
Over the summer, the Library Building Committee met with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque where it was advised on the fundraising process and formed “Cascade’s Next Chapter” with sub-committees to handle fundraising, events, public relations and grants.
Over the past two months, the library received more grant funds, including $60,000 from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. Additionally, $439,000 has been collected in pledges and donations from local businesses, and additional funds were gained from fundraising events.
Kotter said the city is applying for an Enhance Iowa Grant, which depends on community pledges to be approved. With an application due date of Jan. 15, officials are focused on meeting with business people for donations before the end of the year and soon will be looking to meet with individuals.
“We’re are pleased with the donations and pledges we’ve received to date,” Kotter said. “We’re reminding people as they reflect on the possibility of donating that this is a once-in-a-lifetime commitment.”
Kotter said pledged money doesn’t need to be paid up front, merely promised to be paid at some point during the library building process. This choice can be marked on pledge forms at City Hall.
While the library wants to collect as much as possible by Jan. 15 for the Enhance Iowa Grant, Kotter said fundraising likely will continue through April.
“I think the community support so far has been absolutely amazing,” library Director Melissa Kane said. “Being at the last fundraising committee meeting, it really struck me how hard everyone is working toward this. It really touches me.”
