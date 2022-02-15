WORTHINGTON, Iowa -- An event this weekend in Worthington will raise money for church window restoration and to subsidize Catholic schools.

St. Paul Catholic Church Winterfest will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Worthington Memorial Hall, 300 Park Drive.

A social hour begins at 5 p.m. with a prime rib dinner to follow at 6:45 p.m. The event will have a Kentucky Derby “Run for the Roses” theme and also will include live and silent auctions and raffles.

The cost is $50 per person.

More information is available by calling 563-875-7376 or emailing DBQ225sec@dbqarch.org.

