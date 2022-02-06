A Dubuque man was arrested Friday night for a fatal crash in which police said he was under the influence of drugs and driving a stolen vehicle 83 mph on Central Avenue.
Branden M. Authement, 32, of 2302 Washington St., also faces charges in an unrelated incident in which police said he hit a man in the face with a hatchet, seriously injuring him, then pointed a gun at a woman.
Authement was arrested Friday night at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to the fatal crash, according to court documents obtained Saturday morning.
In relation to the hatchet attack, he was arrested on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.
He also was arrested on unrelated warrants on charges of public intoxication, interference with official acts and a probation violation.
The fatal crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Dec. 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.
Court documents state that just prior to the crash, Authement stole a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot at 14th Street and Central Avenue. He ran a red light at the intersection and drove south on Central. He ran red lights at the intersections with Ninth, Seventh and Fifth streets, increasing his speed as he drove, until he broadsided a vehicle at the Fifth Street intersection.
That crash into the vehicle driven by Anthony Livens, 62, of Dubuque, pushed it into a tree and an unoccupied vehicle, police have said.
Livens was seriously injured. His passenger, Nancy Meisenburg, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she died.
Authement was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and subsequently transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries. Police reported that a blood sample showed that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
Police said a later analysis determined that Authement’s average speed from 14th to Fifth streets was 60 mph and that his average speed over the last two blocks before the crash was 83 mph. Police previously said they were not pursuing Authement at the time of the crash.
Court documents do not indicate any connection between that crash and the hatchet attack.
They state that police responded at about 7 p.m. Oct. 28 to Authement’s address after the attack was reported. The ensuing investigation determined that Authement and Will C. Thomas Jr., 40, were in an upstairs bedroom belonging to Damien Godfrey, 43, when Audrey A. Clancy, 32, entered and started arguing with Authement.
Clancy and Authement lived together and were dating.
“Clancy eventually left the residence without Authement’s knowledge, which upset him when he did find out,” documents state. “According to witnesses, Authement began walking back and forth, ‘talking all crazy, like demonish.’”
Thomas tried to calm down Authement, which only further upset him, documents state. Authement grabbed a machete that was a part of a knife collection off a wall and “indicated he was going to go after Thomas,” but Godfrey got the machete away from him.
Authement then grabbed a hatchet from the wall.
“According to Godfrey, Authement walked up from behind Thomas (and) grabbed him by the forehead, tilting his head backwards,” documents state. “While Authement was swinging the hatchet toward Thomas, Thomas was able to move his head, at which time the hatchet struck him in the mouth, causing a significant laceration to the mouth and tongue with profuse bleeding from the oral cavity and the loss of multiple teeth.”
Clancy re-entered the bedroom. Police said Authement pushed her to the floor, grabbed a rifle from under a bed, chambered a live round and “stood in front of Clancy with the rifle before Godfrey was able to talk Authement into putting the rifle down and leaving the residence.”
Documents state that Authement had prior felony convictions in 2010 in Florida, 2015 in Louisiana and 2021 in Iowa.