Woodward Communications Inc., parent company of the Telegraph Herald, announced today a change in executive leadership within its Woodward Community Media division. Bob Woodward has been chosen to lead the division.
For the past four months, Woodward has served as interim publisher and general manager of the division, while the company conducted a search for a new leader.
Prior to this interim role, Woodward served as WCI’s vice president of strategic planning and business development since 2013.
“For the past several years, Bob has been working closely with our Woodward Community Media division team to help evolve our product-and-service mix in order to continue to provide value to our customers and communities,” said WCI CEO/President Tom Woodward.
“Additionally, Bob’s leadership role in acquiring the Manchester Press, the Anamosa Journal-Eureka and the Eastern Iowa Media Group cluster; his passion and excitement for the industry and his community involvement were all reasons why Bob was selected to lead the division.”
The Woodward Community Media division consists of the Telegraph Herald (and its related print, digital and event products and services, collectively called TH Media), 12 weekly community newspapers and seven weekly shopper products in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin; and Woodward Printing Services, located in Platteville, Wis.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with and help lead a great team of employee owners at Woodward Community Media,” Bob Woodward said. “We will continue to build upon our core competencies of community and customer knowledge and relationships to generate and provide quality content, experiences and results for our customers and the communities we serve.”
Woodward Communications Inc., which is employee-owned, has approximately 500 employee owners and also operates a business-to-business advertising agency based in Des Moines, a six-station radio cluster based in Appleton, Wis., and niche trade publications based in Dubuque.
Bob succeeds Steve Fisher, who is now with Adams Publishing Group.