SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Day’s Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.
Monday, Jan. 27
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (First-fifth grades.) Practice reading in an interactive, and encouraging environment! IREAD provides an hour of after-school reading practice and literacy-building activities.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Storytime, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Storytime, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Storytime, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only. Details: Gary 563-542-8175.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. All Ages. A girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city. PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Fold Calendar Craft, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (First — fifth grade). Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates (and keep track of when your library books are due).
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Jan. 30
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Stortyime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Friday, Jan. 31
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulouse Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. performance by Chuck Bregman, piano. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund. Metered parking. Twelve week performance series.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School (south and center courts).
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Benefit for Montessori School, 2 p.m., Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St. Jubeck Brewing will be open January 26th from 2:00 — 6:00 for our next Sunday Sing-along! The Jubeck Family Band will be playing Beatles music and YOU can provide your voices.
RENT, 1:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. The Pop Factory Players in partnership with AKT productions will be performing Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
Terry McCauley, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer of Adam’s Dance Connection from 6 to 7 p.m., then dance into the evening. D. Bring a partner or come solo, all are welcome. adamsdanceconnection.com
Thursday, Jan. 30
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Dubuque Chorale Invitation, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. The Dubuque Chorale is welcoming new voices who wish to perform in Great Innovators, the Dubuque Chorale’s spring concert. Join us at rehearsals the month of January. Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Jan. 31
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Josh Yeltman plays an acoustic blend of 90’s alternative, 2000’s hits, blues and folk music.
Mississippi Duo, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Tom Cotter, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star of Season 7ʼs “America’s Got Talent.”
Saturday, Feb. 1
Elizabeth Mary Live, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Iowa.
Gettin Into It with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
JaCi Leigh Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Searchlight Soul, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Shesh Besh, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Shesh Besh is comprised of two members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra alongside three of the finest musicians from Israel’s Arab community.
Statue of Liberty, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Local husband and wife duet.
Tony Schmitt and JJ Schmitz, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Enjoy acoustic music from local musicians.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar and Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 1 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Join us for the Friends of the Library used book sale, which will be held in the basement of the James Kennedy Public Library. Bags of books are $2 on Monday, the last day of the sale.
Mines of Spain Sunday Program — Rockdale Flood, 1 p.m., EB Lyons Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Suite B, Bellevue Heights. Kyle Cox will present the history of Rockdale Flood.
Monday, Jan. 27
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Ave E, Dyersville. Join us for the Friends of the Library used book sale, which will be held in the basement of the James Kennedy Public Library. Bags of books are $2 on Monday, the last day of the sale.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Jan. 27
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Friday, Jan. 31
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Jan. 30
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only .50 cents each.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Jan. 27
Fifth Grade Activity Night, 6:30 p.m., Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, 2005 Kane St. Current fifth-grade students interested in enrolling at Mazzuchelli Catholic in 2020-2021 are invited to spend an hour participating in fun, community-building activities with fellow classmates.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
DIY Photo Tiles, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Count Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Grades sixth and older, adults included). Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is okay), or use our magazines for images.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Vermicomposting Class, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Come learn how to harness that ecologically regenerative super power in your own home. Class will cover the basics of vermicomposting or using worms to turn your organic waste into castings.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
DIY Photo Tiles, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Grades sixth and older, adults included). Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is okay), or use our magazines for images.
Makerspace: Open Cabinet 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Open use of low tech Maker materials, guided us for patrons 16 and older on higher tech items. Come learn a little on the equipment before completing Safe Maker training.
Salads & Homemade Dressings, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Convivium Chef, Saralyn to learn how to make an oil-free sweet potato and ginger dressing, a herbal vinaigrette, and a classic creamy Caesar; each to be paired and enjoyed with a homemade salad.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Nerf Capture the Flag 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St. Join Carnegie-Stout Public Library for a monthly game of Nerf Capture the Flag after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5:00 p.m. Ages 18+
other eventS
Sunday, Jan. 26
Souper Bowl Sunday, 4 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Convivium Urban Farmstead is partnering with Riverbend Food Bank for this fundraising event to raise awareness about poverty and food insecurity in our community.
Monday, Jan. 27
League of Women Voters — Give ‘e, Ale — postcards for voting rights, 6 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing, 1085 Washington St. Iowa in the only state which denies the vote to ex-felons. Help League write to automatically reinstate voting rights all supplies will be provided.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Friday, Jan. 31
Opening Doors Trivia Bowl, 5 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Opening Doors Trivia Bowl. $12/player — teams up to 8. Register at www.OpeningDoorsDBQ.org/events. Doors open at 5 p.m. (food and full bar for sale), Trivia 7-9 p.m.