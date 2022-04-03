Citywide garage sale season is just around the corner.
Several local communities will hold garage sale events in April, starting this week in Farley, Iowa, and continuing through the coming months.
The Telegraph Herald compiled a list of notable local communitywide garage sales, including where to find maps and listings of sales in communities for which that information was available.
Iowa
Asbury: Wednesday to Saturday, May 4 to 7. A listing of sales will be posted to the city’s website.
Bellevue: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. A map and listing will be published by the Bellevue Herald-Leader and also will be available at convenience stores and Bender’s Foods.
Cascade: Wednesday to Saturday, May 4 to 7.
Dubuque: Officials at Dupaco Community Credit Union last year transitioned away from coordinating single-day communitywide garage sales toward an on-demand model. Rather than hosting an event on a specific day, Dupaco will provide free garage sale kits with supplies such as price stickers and yard signs in all communities in which it has a branch. Those kits will be available starting in mid-April, Communication Specialist Emily Kress said.
Dyersville: Wednesday to Saturday, June 1 to 4. A listing will be available at dyersvillecommercial.com on June 1.
Edgewood: Wednesday to Saturday, April 27 to 30. A listing of sales will be published in the Edgewood Reminder.
Epworth: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29, and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30. A map and listing will be posted to the city’s website, with maps also available at Fidelity Bank & Trust and Quik ‘N Handi.
Farley: Thursday to Saturday, April 7 to 9. Maps will be made available on Wednesday, April 6, at City Hall, Greenwood’s Grocery, Casey’s and MidWestOne Bank and on the city’s website.
Guttenberg: Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. A listing will be published by The Guttenberg Press.
Maquoketa: Saturday, May 14. Maps will be published in the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press.
Peosta: Thursday to Saturday, April 21 to 23. Maps will be available to pick up at Fidelity Bank & Trust on Tuesday, April 19.
Illinois
East Dubuque: Thursday to Saturday, May 5 to 7. A map will be available on the city’s website and Facebook page.
Elizabeth: Local garage sales will be held as part of the community’s Spring Fling on Saturday, June 4. More information will be available on the Energize Elizabeth-Shop Local Facebook page and the Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce website.
Galena: Not planned this year.
Stockton: Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. A listing will be published in that week’s edition of The Scoop Today.
Wisconsin
Cassville: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4.
Cuba City: Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
Darlington: Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30. Maps will be posted to Darlington Chamber Main Street’s Facebook page.
Dickeyville/Kieler: Thursday to Saturday, May 12 to 14. Listings will be available at local businesses.
Fennimore: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20; and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21. A map will be printed in the local newspaper and distributed to businesses.
Hazel Green: Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. A listing will be available the week of the event at Village Hall, the post office, Southwest Mart and Gasser Hardware and Grocery.
Lancaster: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
Platteville: Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. Maps will be available at Platteville Regional Chamber and The Platteville Journal.
Potosi: Friday to Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14, in conjunction with the Catfish Festival.
Shullsburg: Saturday, May 7. A listing will be available on the city’s website.